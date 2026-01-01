Nepali Times

Nepal's decade of drama has not ended
CK Lal
Janakpur has a formidable political legacy, but the Maoists could be knocked out by the opiate of the masses
The constituent assembly is still around, but its relevance is rapidly fading
With our friends homing in on security, Nepali democracy really will have to be home-grown
But it's not on the road to Mithila
Over-zealous planners would do well to accommodate businesses
The UN's involvement in the peace process means precious little funding is left over
There is a relationship between politics and music
Premier Nepal's upright character is not reflected in the politics of his party
The state has a role in keeping the commons for commoners
Who said hardcore politics was a popularity contest?
Political parties in Nepal continue to compete for patrons outside Nepal, but India is still top dog
Ironically, those who gave Dasain pan-Nepal acceptability have begun to call for its boycott
Rumours of the death of the united UML are greatly exaggerated
Nepal is behaving as if he is the leader rather than the figurehead of a wobbly coalition
Where does the buck stop, at the Supreme Court or the Constituent Assembly?
Since no one expected much from his government, Nepal hasn't disappointed anyone
Reciprocity is now the mainstay of diplomacy even in asymmetrical bilateral relations
Theatre makes life understandable, and to understand is to endure
If the PM's goodwill visit ends on a feel-good note, that will be achievement enough
Ethnocentrism is an extremely risky proposition for a country as diverse as Nepal
Every day, the bodies of three Nepali migrant workers arrive at Kathmandu airport
The tragedy of living in a remittance state
In Hajar Bigha, ethnic tensions are just beneath the surface