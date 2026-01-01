Nepali Times

State of the State

Looking back, and beyond

Looking back, and beyond

Nepal's decade of drama has not ended

CK Lal

Post-Maoist futures

Post-Maoist futures

Janakpur has a formidable political legacy, but the Maoists could be knocked out by the opiate of the masses

CK Lal

The regal rubber stamp

The regal rubber stamp

The constituent assembly is still around, but its relevance is rapidly fading

CK Lal

Friends like these

Friends like these

With our friends homing in on security, Nepali democracy really will have to be home-grown

CK Lal

Bustling Janakpur

Bustling Janakpur

But it's not on the road to Mithila

CK Lal

Jaded Jaleshwar

Jaded Jaleshwar

Over-zealous planners would do well to accommodate businesses

CK Lal

Wages of distortion

Wages of distortion

The UN's involvement in the peace process means precious little funding is left over

CK Lal

Nepali Times

What is your song, comrade?

There is a relationship between politics and music

CK Lal

Leninists, liberals and Maoists

Leninists, liberals and Maoists

Premier Nepal's upright character is not reflected in the politics of his party

CK Lal

Government matters

Government matters

The state has a role in keeping the commons for commoners

CK Lal

The daughter also rises

The daughter also rises

Who said hardcore politics was a popularity contest?

CK Lal

Baniyas and Brahmins

Baniyas and Brahmins

Political parties in Nepal continue to compete for patrons outside Nepal, but India is still top dog

CK Lal

Enduring relevance of Dasain

Enduring relevance of Dasain

Ironically, those who gave Dasain pan-Nepal acceptability have begun to call for its boycott

CK Lal

United Marketers Limited

United Marketers Limited

Rumours of the death of the united UML are greatly exaggerated

CK Lal

Nepal and Koirala

Nepal and Koirala

Nepal is behaving as if he is the leader rather than the figurehead of a wobbly coalition

CK Lal

The fallacy of supremacy

The fallacy of supremacy

Where does the buck stop, at the Supreme Court or the Constituent Assembly?

CK Lal

100 days of solitude

100 days of solitude

Since no one expected much from his government, Nepal hasn't disappointed anyone

CK Lal

A pragmatic vassal

A pragmatic vassal

Reciprocity is now the mainstay of diplomacy even in asymmetrical bilateral relations

CK Lal

The theatre of life

The theatre of life

Theatre makes life understandable, and to understand is to endure

CK Lal

Nepal goes to India

Nepal goes to India

If the PM's goodwill visit ends on a feel-good note, that will be achievement enough

CK Lal

Nepali Times

The VP's vow row

Ethnocentrism is an extremely risky proposition for a country as diverse as Nepal

CK Lal

No dignity in death

No dignity in death

Every day, the bodies of three Nepali migrant workers arrive at Kathmandu airport

CK Lal

A flailing state

A flailing state

The tragedy of living in a remittance state

CK Lal

The middle of nowhere

The middle of nowhere

In Hajar Bigha, ethnic tensions are just beneath the surface

CK Lal

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