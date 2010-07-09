Jiwan Jul 13, 2010

Kul Gautam's article proves that we have no dearth of theoriticians who are good to preach using the language of a roving consultant who are good at making numerous recommendations. In the last two decades, it cannot be denied that certain gains have been made in the area of child and maternal mortality. However, it will be a misleading statement in any way to assume or attribute it to such results to a good planning by GON and effective implementation and leadership by the Ministry of Health. Health care needs have been felt by the people due to awareness and rising in literacy rate. The question is: has the government stepped up to meet the needs as per the rising needs? The answer is resounding NO. The Ministry of Health has a worst bureaucracy in place and in practice and planners and top implementing officials are busy in doing the tours around the globe. WHO, UNFPA, UNICEF, World Bank and many other donor agencies are responsible for funding the junket trips for MOH officials. MOH, instead of becoming a public health ministry, it has become just a public ministry, minus health. It does everything but health. To quantify further, top ministry, including Directorate of Health Services, are interested in travelling abroad in one pretext or the other and therefore, any given time, 80% of top Ministry beaurocrats and public officials are either on travel abroad or busy in planning for another travel abroad 90% of time. What were the accomplishments of the Health Minister travelling, with wife, to the USA three times just in last one year? Are doing playing with each other or the Minister playing with donors in the travel game? Should the Secretary and Director General visit more to health posts and health facilities within country rather than going to numerous junket trips that bear no results for the country? Is anyone concerned when 80% of child survival vaccines go to waste? Is anyone worried when government funds are used to procure items, for personal gains, that are already plentyful and create only redundancy? If you see how many foreign advisers and consultants connected to health were already in Nepal or travelled to Nepal in the last two years, you will be astonished to find out. There are over 600 foreigners in Nepal at any given time who are either in Nepal or travelling to Nepal in the name of provision of assistance in the area of health. Just take a look at the aiport entry form and visa applications. One will wonder what this army of advisers and consultants may be doing in Nepal? What is the Ministry of Health doing then if all projects are being run and managed by foreigners or through foreign funded? Mind you, it is over 600 in number. MOH has no idea where they are and what they are doing. When the MOH itself in disarray, how could they know who is doing what? Do we really need two Secretaries in the Ministry? If you survey physically the health posts and subhealth posts, you will find that most of them are out of stock of essential supplies, medicines and contraceptive devices. Can the donor take some responsbilities for this mess created over the years? Could some health economists give us some figures as to how much money Nepal has spent in health care in few years which includes the amount reportedly spent by various donor funded projects? You can then weigh the related advantages of gains vs the amount put in in health sector. Experience has shown that various donors have limitations and certain priorities which are not unbiased in terms of funding and choosing areas. Even within donors, certain donor representatives have their own bias and inefficiencies which complicate the priority further as it does not jell with the national priorities. In such a situation, MOH with its mind not in the wellbeing of the people but only on personal training and tour abroad, is clearly not positioned to provide proper guidance and coordination. Any proud Nepali who visits our premier public hospitals in the heart of capital, Bir, Teku, etc., should hang their heads in shame by seeing the sheer unhygienic conditions and practices. Taking a cue from Mr. Gautam's article, my recommendation is that a comprehensive and a thorough assessment of MOH be conducted by a team of carefully selected individuals which should not only look into the capacity of the Ministry's current human resources but its operational procedures and future needs in terms of human resources and how the Ministry could position itself better in a areas of policy, implementation and coordination roles. If MOH is to be the key government ministry and there are no radical changes in the thinking and practices of the top officials along with its operational procedures, we can go on prescribing 10 plus 2 or 100 plus 20, none of these will make any difference. Last but the least, while the provision of health services to its people is the responsibility of the government of Nepal, donors have played a key role in it. Donors also must change their behaviour radically in terms of their dealing and supporting the health sector. It should be more of people centered rather than the Ministry or certain individuals centered. May I say that World Bank, UNICEF, UNFPA, WHO are few donors/stakeholders who have shown time and often that they are notorious in pleasing the individuals by ignoring the larger interest of the country. These so called experts are quick to blame the corrupt, lazy, lethargic and incompetent government and its officials but as the saying goes in Nepali, afno aangmaa bhainsi hideko dekhdain, aruko aangmaa jumraa dekhne.