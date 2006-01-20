I am writing this letter to save monarchy and democracy in Nepal. My suggestions are step-by-step and self-explanatory.



1. Declare Falgun 7 Election Day in Nepal.

2. Nominate one member from each of the 75 districts for the National Assembly.

3. Nominate all of the members for the House. You could nominate the same representatives from the dissolved parliament.

4. Let the 75 members of the National Assembly choose the prime minister. Anyone could be a candidate but ex-prime ministers, ex-deputy prime ministers, ex-chairmen and ex-deputy chairmen of the Council of Ministers should be barred from running for the post.

5. The elected prime minister will choose the ministers and assistant ministers.

6. The prime minister, ministers and assistant ministers should not be members of the National Assembly or

the House.

7. This arrangement is only for two

years only.

8. Two years from now there should be a general election for all the members of the National Assembly and the House. At the same time there should be an election for prime minister.

9. There should be no nominated members in the National Assembly or in the House.

10. There should be a term limit of six years for the members of the National Assembly, three terms of two years for the members of the House and one term of six years for the Prime Minister.



Shree Shrestha,

Madison, WI, USA