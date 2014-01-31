Eleven years into his journey to tour the world on his two-wheeler, Furtemba Sherpa finds himself in the illustrious company of a small but swiftly expanding group of Nepali long-distance cyclists. But when Sherpa first decided to hop on his bike in 25 December 2003 and begin his world tour, his family and friends were stunned.

As a boy, Furtemba had run away from his home in Mamling, Sankhuwasabha to Kathmandu at the age of 10, so that his parents would have one less mouth to feed. After having worked his way up from the streets, his restaurant and clothing business was finally starting to do well in the early 2000s. But personal success was not what he was after.

Having witnessed the devastation of the war firsthand and the ensuing destruction of our forests, mountains, and rivers, Sherpa was determined to spread the message of peace, social harmony, and environmental protection across the globe. Sherpa writes in his blog: “One pedal stroke at a time, I hope my story will inspire people to act in their own way to make a greener Earth. I believe we can find solutions through mutual respect, dialogue and understanding rather than through violence.”

After clocking in 101,321km on his bike so far, Sherpa has successfully delivered his message to the citizens of 100 countries across six continents. When on tour, he cycles 10 hours on average every day, covering 80-120km. With 51 more countries on his list, the expert cyclist hopes to finish his expedition by 2020 so he can spend time with his wife and two daughters.

Sherpa’s journey, however, hasn’t been as easy as it looks and like many others before him, he has faced his fair share of mishaps and misfortunes on the road. He was looted in Nigeria, swept away by a flood in Liberia, forced to take shelter in jungles, and travelled for days on stretch on an empty stomach. The flags that adorn his shirt and bicycle - his seventh- are a testimony of the battles he’s fought, but Furtemba is quick to point out that the good memories trump over the bad ones and is particularly fond of Nepalis in the diaspora.

“In all the places I have visited, Nepalis have been very helpful,” recalls the 36-year-old, who was in New York last month on a break. “I am humbled and touched by their generosity and support.”

While Sherpa has met several diplomats and ministers during his decade long bicycle tour, he considers his encounter with the vice-president of Liberia Joseph Boakai the most memorable. “Boakai told me that Nepal was a very rich country and it was so refreshing to hear that. That was a moment of great pride for me,” he explains.

Besides advocating for world peace and environmental protection, Sherpa has been raising funds for charities, among which is the Furtemba Sherpa foundation that he established in 2011. Through its ‘giving the gift of mobility’ program, the foundation donates wheelchairs to the physically-disabled in Nepal.

After his stay in New York, Sherpa will visit Nepal in February to meet his family, whom he hasn’t seen for the past five years. While at home, he also wants to follow-up on the plans for cycle lanes across the Valley, an idea that he had pitched to President Ram Baran Yadav in 2009.

“We are not an oil-rich country and most Nepalis cannot afford gas-guzzling cars,” says Sherpa. “If we had cycle tracks running across the cities, travelling would be easier and pleasant and we could significantly cut down our emissions.”

www.furtemba.org

Furtemba Sherpa - Nepali World Tour Cyclist

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