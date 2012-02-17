It was 2:30PM when Harka Bahadur Rai, the principal of the Chisapani High School in southern Khotang district was preparing a roasting corn for a snack. Armed members of the Maoist affiliated Kirat Rastriya Mukti Morcha dragged him out and took him away. After about an hour, villagers heard a gunshot. Rai had been consistently opposed to an ethnic state. The person who was involved in this incident 10 years ago is Gopal Khambu (pictured, right), and he is a minister in the current Maoist-led government. And in eastern Nepal the flames of ethnic intolerance have since spread.