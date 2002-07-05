Thank you Nepali Times, for providing us good reporting, excellent analysis, and perceptive columns. Week after week for the past 100 weeks you have given us a window on Nepal as we have tried to make sense of the most traumatic events in this country we love. And your paper has done it with honesty, professionalism and understanding.

Twenty years ago, the only reason to read The Rising Nepal on Fridays was to find Kunda Dixit's Funny Side Up satire column. Two decades later, a good reason for me to buy the Nepali Times every Friday is because of his excellent editorials, and of course the Under My Hat column. In times of tendentious reporting and the pursuit of sectarian interest by journalists and publishers, Kunda Dixit's efforts towards objective journalism stand out. Hats off, to Nepali Times for its 100th issue.