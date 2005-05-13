100 days later Editorial in Sanghu, 9 May From The Nepali Press | From Issue #247 (May 13-19, 2005)

It will be one hundred days since the council of ministers was formed under the chairmanship of the king. Now that the honeymoon period is over, this is a good time to evaluate its performance. This non-politically aligned council was formed after the multiparty government was accused of bad governance, incapable of restoring peace, lack of transparency and accountability. This wasn't the first ministerial council of a non-political character. The council appointed under Lokendra Bahadur Chand's prime ministership after Sher Bahadur Deuba's was kicked out with the 'incompetent' label was similar. So was the council under Surya Bahadur Thapa also formed but Sher Bahadur Deuba had a multiparty cabinet. Accused of not being able to function according to the norms of democracy, this too was thrown out and a new one formed with the king as chairman. That is why, this council of ministers, too must be evaluated according to their ability to restore peace, good governance, transparency and accountability.



Kathmanduites have been living in a false sense of peace. Beyond Kathmandu, there has been no actual improvement in the situation. What was before February First has remained the same. That is why experts have said time and again that it is not right to evaluate Nepal from Kathmandu. Yes, citizenships and passports were issued in one day after 1 February but there is no report of whether the pace was continued. This lack of transparency has resulted in lack of information. Public hearing programs have been organised in the name of accountability but the inaction despite various topics being raised has resulted in the people's disbelief in such programs. This disillusionment is to be expected. Even the 21-point program put forward by the government is beginning to fall apart because the points listed out have not been implemented.



More than focussing on making sure that their programs are carried out successfully, the individual members of the Council of Ministers have been focussing on painting the political parties black and assassinating the characters of political leaders. They cannot gain the upper hand by only pointing out the bad things the multiparty government did. If someone is really keen on serving the nation and the people, they need not point out somebody else's mistakes. The people will see their work as proof. Though this ministerial council has been critical of the multiparty government, their work has not been very different either. At least back then, the people could raise their voice against them and be critical. They could have talked to the people in the government. Now, even this right has been taken away from the people.