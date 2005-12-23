100 nonviolent ways There are effective methods to register protest without resorting to violence and threats Nation | From Issue #278 (December 23-29, 2005)

Formal Statements

1. Public Speeches

2. Letters of opposition or support

3. Signed public statements

4. Declarations of indictment and intention

5. Group or mass petitions



Communications with a Wider Audience

6. Slogans, caricatures, and symbols

7. Banners, posters, and displayed communications

8. Leaflets, pamphlets, and books

9. Newspapers and journals



Group Representations

10. Deputations

11. Mock awards

12. Group lobbying

13. Picketing

14. Mock elections



Symbolic Public Acts

15. Displays of flags and symbolic colors

16. Wearing of symbols

17. Prayer and worship

18. Delivering symbolic objects

19. Protest disrobings

20. Destruction of own property

21. Symbolic lights

22. Displays of portraits

23. Paint as protest

24. New signs and names

25. Symbolic sounds

26. Rude gestures



Pressures on Individuals

27. "Haunting" officials

28. Taunting officials

29. Vigils



Drama and Music

30. Satire skits and pranks

31. Street theatre and singing



Honouring the Dead

32. Political mourning

33. Mock funerals

34. Demonstrative funerals

Public Assemblies

35. Assemblies of protest or support

36. Protest meetings

37. Teach-ins



Withdrawal and Renunciation

38. Walk-outs

39. Silence

40. Renouncing honours

41. Turning one's back

42. Social boycott

43. Excommunication

44. Stay-at-home



Actions by Consumers

45. Consumer boycott

46. Policy of austerity

47. Rent withholding

48. Refusal to let or sell property

49. Lockout

50. Withdrawal of bank deposits

51. Refusal to pay fees, dues

52. Refusal to pay debt or interest

53. Severance of funds and credit



Symbolic Strikes

54. Lightning strike

55. Slowdown strike

56. Working-to-rule strike

57. Reporting "sick"

58. Strike by resignation

59. Limited strike

60. General strike

61. Economic shutdown



Rejection of Authority

62. Refusal of public support

63. Boycott of elections

64. Boycott of government- supported organizations

65. Refusal to accept appointed officials

66. Reluctant and slow compliance

67. Refusal to disperse



Action by Government Personnel

68. Selective refusal of assistance

69. Blocking of lines of command and information

70. Stalling and obstruction

71. Deliberate inefficiency and selective noncooperation

72. Quasi-legal delays

73. Noncooperation by constituent governmental units



Psychological Intervention

74. Self-exposure to the elements

75. Satyagrahic fast

76. Hunger strike

77. Nonviolent harassment



Physical Intervention

78. Sit-in

79. Stand-in

80. Ride-in

81. Wade-in

82. Pray-in

83. Nonviolent obstruction

84. Nonviolent occupation



Social Intervention

85. Overloading of facilities

86. Stall-in

87. Speak-in

88. Guerrilla theatre

89. Alternative social institutions

90. Alternative communication system

91. Dumping

92. Selective patronage

93. Alternative markets

94. Selective patronage



Political Intervention

95. Overloading of administrative systems

96. Disclosing identities of secret agents

97. Civil disobedience of "neutral laws"

98. Jail bharo

99. Work-on without collaboration

100. Parallel government



Excerpted from: The Politics of Nonviolent Action, Vol. 2: The Methods of Nonviolent Action by

Gene Sharp

Porter Sargent Publishers, Boston, 1973

www.aeinstein.org