Formal Statements
1. Public Speeches
2. Letters of opposition or support
3. Signed public statements
4. Declarations of indictment and intention
5. Group or mass petitions
Communications with a Wider Audience
6. Slogans, caricatures, and symbols
7. Banners, posters, and displayed communications
8. Leaflets, pamphlets, and books
9. Newspapers and journals
Group Representations
10. Deputations
11. Mock awards
12. Group lobbying
13. Picketing
14. Mock elections
Symbolic Public Acts
15. Displays of flags and symbolic colors
16. Wearing of symbols
17. Prayer and worship
18. Delivering symbolic objects
19. Protest disrobings
20. Destruction of own property
21. Symbolic lights
22. Displays of portraits
23. Paint as protest
24. New signs and names
25. Symbolic sounds
26. Rude gestures
Pressures on Individuals
27. "Haunting" officials
28. Taunting officials
29. Vigils
Drama and Music
30. Satire skits and pranks
31. Street theatre and singing
Honouring the Dead
32. Political mourning
33. Mock funerals
34. Demonstrative funerals
Public Assemblies
35. Assemblies of protest or support
36. Protest meetings
37. Teach-ins
Withdrawal and Renunciation
38. Walk-outs
39. Silence
40. Renouncing honours
41. Turning one's back
42. Social boycott
43. Excommunication
44. Stay-at-home
Actions by Consumers
45. Consumer boycott
46. Policy of austerity
47. Rent withholding
48. Refusal to let or sell property
49. Lockout
50. Withdrawal of bank deposits
51. Refusal to pay fees, dues
52. Refusal to pay debt or interest
53. Severance of funds and credit
Symbolic Strikes
54. Lightning strike
55. Slowdown strike
56. Working-to-rule strike
57. Reporting "sick"
58. Strike by resignation
59. Limited strike
60. General strike
61. Economic shutdown
Rejection of Authority
62. Refusal of public support
63. Boycott of elections
64. Boycott of government- supported organizations
65. Refusal to accept appointed officials
66. Reluctant and slow compliance
67. Refusal to disperse
Action by Government Personnel
68. Selective refusal of assistance
69. Blocking of lines of command and information
70. Stalling and obstruction
71. Deliberate inefficiency and selective noncooperation
72. Quasi-legal delays
73. Noncooperation by constituent governmental units
Psychological Intervention
74. Self-exposure to the elements
75. Satyagrahic fast
76. Hunger strike
77. Nonviolent harassment
Physical Intervention
78. Sit-in
79. Stand-in
80. Ride-in
81. Wade-in
82. Pray-in
83. Nonviolent obstruction
84. Nonviolent occupation
Social Intervention
85. Overloading of facilities
86. Stall-in
87. Speak-in
88. Guerrilla theatre
89. Alternative social institutions
90. Alternative communication system
91. Dumping
92. Selective patronage
93. Alternative markets
94. Selective patronage
Political Intervention
95. Overloading of administrative systems
96. Disclosing identities of secret agents
97. Civil disobedience of "neutral laws"
98. Jail bharo
99. Work-on without collaboration
100. Parallel government
Excerpted from: The Politics of Nonviolent Action, Vol. 2: The Methods of Nonviolent Action by
Gene Sharp
Porter Sargent Publishers, Boston, 1973
www.aeinstein.org
100 nonviolent ways
There are effective methods to register protest without resorting to violence and threats