It would be more appropriate if Kunda Dixit's column is renamed Behind My Mask instead of Under My Hat. By the way, is that a gas mask he's wearing in the last edition? Has the atmosphere for the press really turned that bad?

I've enjoyed reading Kunda Dixit's Under My Hat column for the past eight months in Nepal and appreciate the sophisticated humour. He writes better and funnier in a second language than most Americans do in their own. But I wanted to correct one thing he said in 'Gross Domestic Happiness' (#251). America has been making other countries 'miserable' for at least 100 years, not 50. Who should know than an older American!