On what basis can the Maoists call this a 'peoples war'? How will it help their revolution by punishing the poorest of the poor with their bandas and blockades? Tourism and businesses are now on the verge of extinction. And why are political parties playing games and not trying to find a solution? It is time for the leaders of all the political forces to rescue the country before it is too late.

There can be no doubt that the Maoists have engaged in gross human rights violations such as summary execution, rape, torture and the killing of innocents. (Editorial, '10,000+', #187) There is good reason to believe that the RNA and police are doing so on an even larger scale. But this must be seen in historical perspective. For hundreds of years the high caste Hindus have abused, exploited, robbed and neglected the janjatis and Dalits. The horrific poverty, high mortality and immense burden of suffering imposed on these people by Nepal's self-righteous, callous and corrupt elite, who blame the Maoists for the current situation, reveals the very mindset that drove the Maoists to revolution in the first place. To place the Maoists' human rights violations, evil and despicable as they are, in perspective is to realise that the rural poor who constitute the Maoist cadres are a thousand times more sinned against than sinning.