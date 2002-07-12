How many districts does Nepal have? This question has become relevant after 4 July, when presidents of the Nepal Students' Union (NSU) from 60 districts issued a statement relating to the split in the Nepali Congress. Nepal may have 75 districts, but we already have such statements from 104 presidents of the NSU. Immediately after a statement saying that 44 NSU presidents supported Deuba, 60 other NSU presidents issued a statement saying that they were siding with Girija Prasad Koirala.