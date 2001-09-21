As a Nepali living in the US, I mourn for the many innocent lives lost in the barbaric acts of terrorism on 11 September. While I totally understand the immediate feelings towards the want for revenge and retaliation, I too felt them and continue to feel them. Terrorism didn't spring-up overnight and it will not go away with a one-time strike as you say in "Kamikaze" (#60). Countering terrorism will take awareness and education of societies, religions, histories, and peoples, and we all need to do our part.



Raj Lohani

New Jersey, USA



I take offense at your comment ("Kamikaze", #59) that the personal threat to Asians is due to the "insular media and education" of Americans. I am an American. I have had the finest education in the world. It is not lack of education of Americans or our media not making us aware of the world outside our borders.



Magie Namjou

by email