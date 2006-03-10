Maoist Central Committee member Agni Sapkota (Kanchan) says that confusion about the 12-point agreement between the Maoists and the seven parties is the result of feudal forces trying to destabilise it. Reaffirming that his party is determined to implement the pact, Sapkota said firm unity between the two sides is essential. He further warned that if the revolution could not produce a democratic republic at a time when the domestic and international situation favoured such a move, the country would be ruined. Speaking at a program organised by the Forum for Complete Democracy in Nepal in Jalbire, Sindhupalchok, Sapkota added that the Maoists are willing to compromise as much as needed to establish a democratic republic and that the 12-point agreement will not be violated. The Maoists are now completing plans to attack Kathmandu Valley, he added but admitted that military strength alone can't do it and a political front is needed.