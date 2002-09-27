The Election Commission has said that of the attendees marked as present at the Nepali Congress general convention, roughly half were actually there. The Baneswor meeting claimed to have 772 participants. According to the Nepali Congress constitution, there are a total of 1,465 General Convention members. But removing the fake signatures-of those who were not in Nepal at the time, and those asked to sign later-the attendance comes down to 532. The attendees at the NC Pokhara convention [in late 2000] and those on the list of the Baneswor convention were apparently the same, so the Pokhara attendance sheet could have provided a basis for the Commission to verify the signatures. There was no need to fake signatures in Pokhara because Sher Bahadur Deuba was also one of the candidates contesting for the post of president of the NC [so if there are fake signatures they must be on the Baneswor convention list]. There are many signatures of people who are recorded as having attended both the meetings, but many don't match. (The paper lists them all).