Pro-democracy movement figures:

? 2, 500 arrested

? over 1,000 injured

? 2.5 million protesters

? 6 killed



The pro-democracy movement that started out with the intention of including wide cross-section of the society has been extremely successful. On the 14th day of the movement political workers, students, journalists, medical workers, lawyers, hotel entrepreneurs, cricket players, actors, indigenous community, disabled, tourists, development workers, human rights activists, academics, women, spouses of security force, teachers, private schools, business community, government employees, bankers, pop singers, petrol pumps, shopkeepers, vendors and transport sector have shown solidarity and joined the movement.

