Thousands of Nepalis die without ever even seeing a hospital. Even so, there are some in Nepal who are fortunate enough to make hospital beds their homes for 15 years. Sri Maya Tamang of Kabre has been living in the women's ward and Upar Gurung in the neurosurgical room in Bir Hospital for the past 15 years. Sri Maya's brother-in-law brought her to Bir hospital 16 years ago. She suffered from numbness in her limbs. During the course of treatment, the expenses rose, her disease deteriorated into paralysis of her lower limbs and her brother-in-law left saying he would come to take her home. He never came back. Every morning Sri Maya wakes up, plaits her hair, puts on makeup and sits in bed. Hospital employees tell us she even has a husband who comes to visit her, but no one offers to take her home. Every year, about 72 patients are rejected because Sri Maya has been occupying the bed for so long. She is only 45, so the hospital can't send her to the old age home, which only takes people over 60. Upar Gurung was badly injured in a car accident, and was brought to the hospital in critical condition. On regaining consciousness, he had amnesia and has forgotten everything about his life. Upar has endeared himself to the hospital staff and helps with cleaning and running errands. "If there was any organisation that would take responsibility for Sri Maya, it would ease Bir Hospital's burden immensely," says a hospital staff member.