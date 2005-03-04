Nepalis will not be permitted to go overseas for employment if their salaries amount to less than Rs 10,000 a month. The government is introducing this provision through an amendment in the Foreign Employment Act 2000 and it will only allow Nepalis to work for more than $150 a month overseas, representing a $25 increase on the previous requirement. Malaysia will be the first destination to see a drastic decrease in the number of Nepali workers. Most Nepalis working in Malaysia get little more than Rs 9,000 a month. The amendment will also require recruitment agencies to provide an insurance of Rs 500,000 to workers. Till date, labourers have been insured for Rs 100,000 only. New provisions include: Operation prohibition of companies whose licenses have been annulled, mandatory graduation level qualification for recruitment offices and revision of license fees. Agencies will also be required to send workers overseas within one year of their selection. According to Labour Ministry's secretary, Narayan Prasad Silwal, "Amendments are being made to institutionalise developments in foreign employment."