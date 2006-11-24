Women's rights activists will be observing 16 days of stepped up activism against gender violence beginning 25 November (the International Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women) to 10 December (International Human Rights Day) to pressurise the government to effectively implement the UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on women, peace, and security.

The 16-day campaign began in 1991 with activists the world over calling on the UN to place women's issues on the agenda for the World Conference on Human Rights in June 1993 in Vienna. The campaign, which succeeded in collecting half a million signatures in 23 languages from 124 countries, helped secure a formal declaration of women's rights as human rights and of violence against women as a human rights violation in the Vienna Declaration.

