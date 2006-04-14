18 hour curfew announced in the Valley 19 April | 8.45 PM Update | From Issue #294 (April 14-20, 2006)

The government has announced a day long curfew from 2AM - 8PM in the Kathmandu Valley tomorrow to put down the protest called by the seven party alliance. The 18 hour curfew has also been ordered within the Ring Road areas of Kathmandu and Lalitpur. The parties have called for the general public to defy the order and show support for the movement by sending one person from each house to the protest.



Protests have been going on throughout the country for the 14th consecutive day now with violent clashes reported from Jhapa. At least three people are reported to have died and 150 others injured when the army opened fire at protestors in Chandragadi, Jhapa at around 3PM in the afternoon. In Pokhara protestors defied curfew orders and demonstrated in huge numbers. At least 300 demonstrators are reported to be arrested.



In Kathmandu various political leaders including CPN UML general secretary Madhab Kumar Nepal, Ram Chandra Poudel and Sashank Koirala from the Nepali Congress and Raghuji Panta from CPN UML were released today. Speaking at a press conference organized in his residence after his release Nepal said, "The kings ongoing consultations with various political leaders may be a conspiracy so the movement has to go on." Nepal also said, "For dialogue to take place the king needs to dismantle the present government and hand over power to the people."



Indian special envoy Dr Karan Singh who arrived in Kathmandu today visited various political leaders including Girija Prasad Koirala, Sher Bahadur Deuba and Madhab Kumar Nepal. Although Koirala did not wish to speak to reporters about his meeting with Dr Singh, Nepali Congress Democratic chairman Sher Bahadur Deuba who received him after Koirala, gave an affirmative answer to questions from the press about whether the Indian package deal included the Maoist rebels. Dr Singh will be presenting Indian Prime Minister Man Mohan Singh's letter to King Gyanendra tomorrow.