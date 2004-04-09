Over the last 20 years, nearly two million people have trekked in the Himalayas, so it seemed about time that this popular region finally had a digital destination worthy of it's name. Trekhimalayas.com, launched on 2 April in Australia, seeks to give both the first-time traveller and the regular trekker an interactive and regularly updated single source of information into all aspects of the world's highest mountains. Conceived out of a passion for exploring and experiencing the majestic scenery and culture of the Nepali mountains, the site has all the usual what-to-do's as well as constant inputs from fellow travellers. The site was extensively researched prior to its launch and has the official recognition and support of KEEP (Kathmandu Environmental Education Project), and one of the leading airlines flying to Nepal, Qatar Airways.