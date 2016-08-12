Gopen Rai

2016 marks the 20th year since the Nepal conflict started, and 10 years since it ended. In a series commemorating the two anniversaries, Nepali Times returns to talk to people who were caught in the middle.

We trace the tragedies that struck their lives, the trauma of bereavement, and the healing process as families affected by both sides come together to seek truth and justice.

We will revisit the stories of Purnimaya Lama and Devi Sunar (pictured, above), both from Kavre. Purnimaya’s husband, Arjun, was abducted, tortured and killed by the Maoists in 2005. Devi’s daughter, Maina, was 14 when she was raped and killed by soldiers in 2004.

More than a decade later, Purnimaya and Devi have joined hands to pursue justice for their loved ones, who had been killed by opposing sides. On Thursday, they came together to tell their stories at the Peace Column, a telephone pole riddled by several bullets during the Battle of Beni (see story on pages 14-15), and which has become a war memorial.

Neither of them has faith in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC), which they believe is designed to protect perpetrators of war crimes.

“I am fighting, endlessly and sometimes hopelessly,” said Devi, 45. “I am fighting because I do not want other girls to suffer like my daughter.” Purnimaya, 52, said with fiery determination: “You cannot kill anyone for political reasons, and that is what I want to tell those who killed my husband.”

Purnimaya and Devi are fighting against powerful men. One of the six Maoists against whom Purnimaya filed a case at the Supreme Court is former Forest Minister Agni Sapkota. Devi has lodged a case against high-ranking army officers Niranjan Basnet, Babi Khatri, Amit Pun and Sunil Adhikari.

After the 2006 ceasefire, Purnimaya met Maoist Chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal, who promised to find out the truth about her husband. Nothing happened. Now, Dahal is PM once more, and Purnimaya fears he will try to get conflict-era cases dismissed.

Both know it is going to be a long struggle. “With the Maoists in power again, we will have to go back to the streets,” Purnimaya said. Devi nods, and adds: “I am prepared to be thrashed by police again.”

Read also:

Healing the wounds of war, Rubeena Mahato

Who doesn’t want a TRC, Om Astha Rai

Remembering Maina

Just want justice, Bhrikuti Rai