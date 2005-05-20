Maoists have abducted the reporter of Aankha weekly, Som Sharma, from Mangalbare in Ilam last week.

Surkhet correspondent of Samaya, Deb Kumar Subedi, was sentenced this week to three months in detention for reporting a democracy demonstration.

Mobile phones of columnist Gunaraj Luitel and Ujir Magar of Kantipur, editor and publisher Pushkar Lal Shrestha, and Mahendra Bista of Nepal Samacharpatra and scores of others are still out. Nepal Telecom notified some of them it was on order from "higher up".

The district administration has sent a letter (cc-ed to police) to Radio Sagarmatha and other Kathmandu stations warning them to comply with the order to only broadcast entertainment.

Despite lifting of the emergency, restrictions on the print media enforced on 2 February for six months banning articles against the 'letter and spirit' of the royal proclamation and 'supporting terrorism' are still in force.

Himal Khabarpatrika publisher Kanak Mani Dixit was summoned before the Lalitpur CDO office on Wednesday to explain why he wrote the article 'The National Crisis: Conditions and Opportunities'.

On Tuesday, Maoists blew up a transmission tower of Ntv in Palpa. No one was hurt but broadcasts of the state-owned station to central Nepal was disrupted.

Bhaikaji Ghimire, managing director of Samadrishti weekly has been in detention for at Nakkhu the past two-and-a-half years without charge. Bishnu Nishturi of the FNJ visited him in jail last week and saw torture scars on Ghimire.