How time flies. It has been four years that I started reading your online edition and I must thank the Nepali Times team (it is great to put the faces to the names at last!) for their tireless work in keeping us overseas Nepalis informed about what is going on at home. You have done it with honesty, independence and style under what must be very difficult circumstances. Thank you.

Congratulations to you and the team for reaching 200 issues. Nepali Times defends it's existence by quality!

I went through the Nepali Times #200 and would like to thank you and your staff for the hard work you have put in over the past four years. I read the your paper with the following motives:- To get an analytical portrait of contemporary national and international issues.- To set standards for English language journalism in Nepal.- To improve my English language and style.Your move to introduce a page every week for book reviews is a welcomed. It would be great if you could also list some of the best-selling books on the market. And how about dedicating more column inches to the concerns of Nepali youth so they can cultivate their spiritual values and career-oriented goals.