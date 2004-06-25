Congratulations to Nepali Times on its 200th edition. Every Monday morning, the Internet edition of your paper has been essential reading and ritual along with my skimmed cinnamon mocha and muffin. May you have many more centuries. Given our nation's explosive descent to the heart of darkness, your work in explaining, interpreting and analysing is a rare ray of light. And looking at the photo of the 'Times United' (#200) 4-4-2 lineup, I noticed that you have a squad representing the whole Nepali ethnic mosaic. Nearly all groups are represented, from the traditional NBC to LMG to tarai. You even have a token white sahib! A true United Colours of Nepal. Brilliant!



J Giri, email

