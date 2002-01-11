Re: your poll question: “Do you think 2002 will be a better year for Nepal than 2001?” (#75) One response could be: we can only hope. But is just “hoping or wishing” enough to make 2002 a better year for Nepal? A change of numerical numbers in the dates will hardly bring any automatic positive changes in our lives and the nation. The effects of our thoughts, and perception have more serious impact in shaping our future than we conventionally choose to accept. We must create our own reality, our own destiny by using our thoughts and perceptions as the raw materials. But we are afraid to accept this because then we cannot habitually blame anyone or anything for our failure. Neither our education system nor our religious culture have ever been designed to allow people to “strongly believe in anything”, even their own judgement.

Rajeeb Satyal

Bansbari



It was really refreshing to know how Nepal has progressed in the last decade amidst all the news of fighting, killing and failure to deliver. “Not all gloom and doom” (#75) rightly points out that we have not failed on all fronts. Though the most glaring failure is on the political front, the common Nepali is moving forward, slowly but continuously. In these troubling times, it is hard to be an optimist but we have no choice. We have to look forward.

Sajju Khatiwada

Pennsylvania



There could be one more addition to “Not all gloom and doom” (#75). The preliminary findings of the Nepal Demographic Health Survey, 2001 shows the Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) and Child Mortality Rate (CMR) to have decreased substantially over the years to 64.2/1000 live births and 91/1000 live births respectively. For the first time the figures here are better than that of India?and India boasts one doctor per 5,000 citizens, while the ratio in Nepal is just over one per 20,000. Thanks to some very successful public health interventions such as the Vitamin A programme, the distribution and consumption of iodised salt, the diarrhoeal disease control programme and the treatment of pneumonia at the community level by the Female Community Health Volunteers among others.

Rajendra Karki

By email