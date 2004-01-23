Hats off to Daniel Lak on his article, 2104 (Here and there, #178). Thank god, somebody appreciates the young blood in Nepal. For the most part, we are kind of beasts of burdens to carry out tasks or the ambitions of our parents or of our communities. Politicians pay us lip service and call us "bhavishya ka karnadha" when it serves their purpose and need to flatter us to further their interest. I wasn't aware that someone in Nepal might even take us into consideration when it came to thinking of the future even though we make up the majority of the population of this nation. I thank Lak for taking note of our existence and for claiming that we have special qualities. As for Lak's forecast that Kathmandu might become the Brussels for the SAU, it seems a bit farfetched to me given the present hole the country finds itself in. But at least we'll manage to still remain sovereign, that's not all bad for starters. Thanks, Lak for the positivity.



As for the Muslims in Europe, one can add that yes, Europe is in the process of becoming half-Muslim. England has its South Asians, France its immigrants from the Maghreb and Germany its Turkish workers. Also, one must not forget the US, which will probably be half-Hispanic in the future. Ironic revenge of history, the spirits of Gengis Khan, Ogodai and the Invincible Armada must be laughing from the pages of history!



Bhumi,

France