The state of national emergency will come up for renewal in parliament by 23 February (counting by the Nepali calendar). The main opposition UML, now close to reuniting with the ML, and which has the critical votes needed for ratification, won't say yet which way it'll go. The probable scenario is that the emergency will be lifted on the 23rd, but parliament will allow the government to keep its anti-terrorism enforcement under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities Ordinance. Most politicians agree that the army should continue fighting the Maoists, but without absolute emergency powers. The casualties since 23 November has now crossed 500, with 350 of them Maoists, according to the Defence Ministry's tally. Several thousands have been arrested, and 9,000 Maoists have reportedly surrendered.