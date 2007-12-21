23 for Everest

Everest Bank has opened a new branch at Gwarko. This branch offers a scheme where accounts can be opened with a minimum deposit of Rs 500 and get a free debit card. There is also a 50 percent discount on lockers. This is Everest's 23rd branch in the country.

2 Much

The LG 2 Good 2 Much scheme offers buyers a 5kg pack of Henko Stain Champion washing powder free on every purchase of LG Fully Automatic washing machine and a 3kg pack of the same with every Semi Automatic. Buyers will also get an LG Microwave cooking kit free with every LG microwave oven. LG is distributed by Chaudhary Group.

Nokia partnership

Nokia has added operators and independent software vendors (ISVs) to its Nokia for Business partner ecosystem. The Nokia for Business Operator Program is designed to help operators drive engagement and sell-through with business customers by jointly developing value added mobility solutions.

United for blood

United Finance organised its first blood donation program with 33 people present. United Finance has promised to organise such a program every year.

New Products

CIG: Brown is the latest cigarette brand to hit the market. Manufactured by Gorkha Lahari, it is Nepal's first brown-coloured cigarette. Gorkha Lahari also manufactures Yeti Filter Kings, Gorkha, Sahara, Nepal Gold Flake and Bahar brands of cigarettes.



Project: The Boxlight Phoenix S25 DLP Projector is being marketed by CAS Trading House. The projector comes with DLP display technology, 2500 ANSI lumens, 800X600 native aspect ratio and is HDTV compatible.