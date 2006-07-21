24 killed in a bus accident 23 July | 11PM NST Update | From Issue #307 (July 21-27, 2006)

At least 24 travellers were killed and many wounded in a bus accident in at Chanaute, Sindhupalchok at 11 AM on Sunday morning.



The passenger bus was on its way to Jalbire, Sindhupalchowk, from Kathmandu.The accident took place along the Araniko highway, some 70km east of Kathmandu.



While 20 of the injured are being treated at Dhulikhel and six are undergoing treatment in Kathmandu. The rescue team comprised of locals, human rights activists, security forces and Maoists. The bus was carrying more than its 34-seat capacity, which is suspected to be the reason for the accident. Driver, conductor and 22 others died before they could be taken away for treatment.