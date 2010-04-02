Nepal Jain Parishad celebrated the 2609th birth anniversary of Mahavir as a welfare festival on 29 March. Mahavir is the founder of Jainism, a religion of non-violence and peace. Yoga guru Swami Ram Dev was the chief guest at the event.

Branching out

Bank of Kathmandu has opened a new branch at Sankhu to provide better service to customers in the north-eastern part of the Kathmandu Valley. The branch will serve the people of Sankhu as well as Lapsiphedi and Nagarkot of Bhaktapur district, with deposit, loan, trade transaction and remittance services. As of now, the bank has a total of 33 branches.

New showroom

MSK Automobile, the authorised dealer of Morang Auto Works, has opened its new trade-in ´MSK Enterprises´ at Balaju. The trade-in provides excellent valuation for old bikes, easy financing facilities to customers, and a range of brand new Yamaha motorbikes.

Colouring lives

Nepal Association for the Welfare of the Blind inaugurated the National Braille Library in its central office, Tripureswor, on 27 March. Seedlings Braille Book for Children, USA, donated 100 Braille books to the library. Visually impaired people can now enjoy a whole stock of world literature.