Turkish Airlines recently commenced flight operations from Košice, an urban centre of Eastern Slovakia, to Istanbul, Turkey’s capital, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. With this, Košice joins the list of the carrier’s 288 other destinations. Fares (including taxes and fees) from Istanbul to Košice start at $99, and at €99 from Košice to Istanbul.

Obi in Nepal

California-based telecom company Obi Worldphone announced its entry into the Nepal market with the introduction of its SF1 and the SJ1.5 mobiles. The SF1 is priced at Rs 21,599 for the model with 2GB RAM/16GB internal memory, and Rs 26,1999 for one with 3GB RAM/32 GB internal memory, while the SJ1.5 retails for Rs 14,799.

Ford fun

Celebrating Ford Motor Company’s 113th anniversary, local partner GO Ford announced GO Kart racing for all Ford owners on 25 June along with activities such as human swing, hover-board and melt down, as well as food and drink stalls.

Huawei’s addition

Keeping entry-level smartphone users in mind, Chinese telecom company Huawei has launched its Y3 II in Nepal. The device, priced at Rs 9,000, is available in arctic white and obsidian black, and boasts a powerful battery and a 1.3 GHz quad-core processor.

Safe banking

Prabhu Bank Limited and Nepal Certifying Company have partnered to provide credible online banking services to the bank’s customers. Stressing the need to minimise risks in online transactions, the bank has introduced security measures for both its national and international customers.