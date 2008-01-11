30 million Canons



Canon has produced its 30 millionth EOS-series DSLR camera to coincide with its 70th anniversary and the 20th anniversary of its EOS line of SLR cameras. Commemorating the occasion, Canon has launched the new EOS-1D Mark II and EOS-1Ds Mark III, as well as the EOS 40D. Primax International is the sole distributor of Canon imaging products in Nepal.



Two-year-old Bossini



Bossini will be celebrating its two-year anniversary in Nepal with the launch of a new logo, various Bossini gifts for customers and extra discounts from 11 to 18 January. Headquartered in Hong Kong, Bossini launched its first retail outlet in 1987 and has now expanded to 18 countries around the globe.



Park View Horizon



Varun Developers, a subsidiary of RJ Corp, is building luxury condominiums to be called Park View Horizon at Dhapasi Heights. The apartments are aimed at rich customers looking for high-quality living. The grand launch is scheduled for 12 January.



Child account



Birgunj Finance has launched a new scheme called the 'Balbalika Bhawisya Jyoti Khata'. This account can be opened for children and its minimum balance is Rs 499. The interest rate will be 7 percent and the account holder can choose to close the account after he/she reaches 17 years of age.

Wipro in Nepal



Wipro Computers have entered the Nepal market with Neoteric as the authorised distributor. Neoteric belongs to the Golchha organisation and already represents Samsung, Nokia and Logitech.