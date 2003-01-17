Nepal's economy grew by an average of 2.5 percent per year over the last 12 years. But during the three decades (1960-90) when there was no violence in the country and the king ruled directly, the economy grew at only 0.5 percent. During 1960-90, the child mortality rate declined by only 2.6 percent, whereas in the following next 12 years Nepal's child mortality rate declined by 4.2 percent. Similarly, the average life expectancy of Nepalis rose to 59 during 1990-2002 as against only 42 years in the three decades preceding it. Only 48 percent of the men and 14 percent of the women could read and write in Nepal till 1990, whereas over the last 12 years (1990-2002) the male literacy rate has reached 59 and that of women 24. The expansion in the Nepali economy, level of awareness among common citizens and unprecedented and positive changes seen in the social sector over the last 12 years should be compared with the entire history of Nepal, and not only the previous three decades.