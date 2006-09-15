Good piece by Suman Pradhan ('Impasse', Meanwhile, #314). My reliable info is that while India may have 'acceded' to the UN coming in, it was beyond fury at having its flank turned. Hence the resort to the old 'indirect approach' to thwart Ian Martin and his team from making any progress-put GPK in an arm lock and the emergence of 'masterly inactivity' as a policy. A UN success in monitoring a peace process so close to home is more than Delhi thinks it can bear. It would have much preferred to manage it itself. Pradhan's 'back off' message was spot on.

Bravo to Michael Hutt for writing in so few but brilliant words everything that needs saying about the Bhutani refugee problem ('Gross national grief').

Cracking start to 'Red Flag to Bull' (Backside, #314)! Now that I get the drift, I'll be emailing the address helpfully provided!

Reader,

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