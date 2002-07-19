There were 39 speakers at the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba in Biratnagar on Saturday. It may be a record for a meeting to have that many speakers from the welcome address to the final vote of thanks. The entire program lasted for eight hours. In order to make sure that the speeches at the Birendra Sabhagriha were heard at Koirala Niwas (Girija Prasad Koirala's home), a 200 m-long wire was needed to hang up a loudspeaker. Sixty-four vehicles were reserved for bringing in cadres to the meeting, and another 42 government vehicles were used to ferry ministers and other government officials.