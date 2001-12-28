Thank you for providing the full text of the interview with Chief of Army Staff, Prajwalla SJB Rana (#73). However, the frequent reference by our leaders to a "garden of four castes and 36 ethnicities" is a testament to the prevalence of the caste system, if not completely in practice, then at least in the national psyche. By alluding to 4-36, our leaders seem to be accepting the caste division as a positive character of the Nepali nationhood. Our leaders need to preach democractic values, promote a sense of equality and enthuse the citizens on a road to progress. Let us not dwell on the anachronistic, unproductive and rigid caste-cultural values of our forefathers. Simiarly, while celebrating the ethnic diversity of Nepal, the fixed "36" count is yet another reminder of the rigidity, immutability and docility of Nepali society imagined by our forefathers. We are a vibrant society and should be defined by our cultural harmony, fluidity, invigoration and acceptance of ethnic identities. The fatalistic tendencies embedded in our culture need to give away to a sense of the individual and society's inherent power to generate change and direct the future. Let us believe in the strength and insight of our own citizens to achieve unity and prosperity in Nepal.The interview with Gen Prajwalla SJB Rana showed the professionalism of the Royal Nepal Army as an institution.