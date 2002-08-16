4,337 Nepalis dead, and counting Domestic Brief | From Issue #107 (August 16-22, 2002)

In its latest body count the police headquarters says that 2,175 Maoists have been killed in encounters with the armed forces since the insurgency began in February 1996. Almost half have been killed since the withdrawal of the Maoist ceasefire and the imposition of the state of emergency on 26 November. In the same period, the Maoists have killed 2,162 Nepalis, 1,406 of them civilians.



The security forces have made 16,130 arrests in connection of insurgency; 10,736 of those arrested have been cleared. Legal action has been taken against 4,388 people, and the rest are still under trial. The number of insurgents the government says have surrendered to the security forces has gone up noticeably after the imposition of the emergency-some 15,820 have given up their arms and turned themselves in.