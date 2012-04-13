Thai Airways International has completed 44 years of operation in Nepal. The airways has announced special promotional fares for destinations like Bangkok, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Australia, and Japan.

Real winner

Real has announced Rajendra KC from Kathmandu as the first week winner of its recently launched Real Fruit Power Contest. KC has won an imported mountain bike. Real Fruit power Contest, is a 13-week long SMS based competition with the bumper prize of Rs 500,000 as scholarship.

Celebration on wheels

Syakar Company, the authorised distributor of Hero Honda motorcycles in Nepal, has launched its New Year scheme. Customers will receive discount up to Rs 6500 on the purchase of every bike or scooter and Philips home appliances, and a chance to win Philips products worth Rs 100,000.

Spreading love

The Live to Love Foundation promoted by the venerable Drukpa Lineage, a 1000 year old Buddhist sect headquartered in the Himalayas, announced Michelle Yeoh as its second ambassador. The internationally renowned actress Yeoh joins well known Indian film star Aamir Khan as the brand ambassador for the Foundation.

One stop solution

NepalSutra, a web portal which caters to the needs of people travelling to Nepal has been launched. The online interactive medium helps travellers browse through options regarding travel, adventure, dinning and shopping in Nepal.

Spreading wings

Sanima Bank has opened its newest branch at Butwal-8, Amarpath. The branch was inaugurated jointly by Directors Mahesh Ghimire and Bharat Kumar Pokharel along with Chief Executive Officer Kumar Lamsal. With this recent addition, Sanima now has 22 full-fledged outlets throughout the country.