$5 million from UNCDF Domestic Brief | From Issue #17 (November 17-23, 2000)

The United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) is to provide $5 million to a Local Development Fund to fund decentralised planning and financing activities. The programmes will be implemented in Achham, Kaski, Rupandehi, Dolakha, Kabhre, Dhanusha, Udayapur and Tehrathum districts under existing UNDP projects. Of this amount $3 million will be provided to district development committees in instalments while the remainder will be spent on human resources development and technical assistance. District and village development committees will allocate the money to specific projects.



