Nepal has completed grant negotiations with the US government’s Millennium Challenge Cooperation (MCC) for a $500 million in aid to extend the electricity transmission network, and maintain 300 km of roads in the next five years.

Cleaner electricity

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a loan of $150 million to improve the reliability and quality of electricity supply in the Kathmandu Valley and enhance distribution through the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA). The loan will upgrade transmission grid capacity, rehabilitate the distribution network in the Valley, and improve the operational and financial performance of NEA distribution centres.

Turkish-ENGAGE League

The Wheelchair Basketball Association and the Tribhuvan Army Club in the female and male categories won the finals (pictured) of the second edition of the Turkish Airlines ENGAGE Empowering League last week.

Doha to Nice

Qatar Airways has launched direct 5-times a week flights between Doha and Nice with its Boeing 787 Dreamliners, the airline’s second destination in France.Stronger beer Gorkha Brewery has introduced ‘Tuborg Classic’, Nepal’s first premium strong beer with Scotch Malts. A 650ml bottle of Tuborg Classic contains 6.5% alcohol and is priced at Rs 310.