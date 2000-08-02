50th anniversary of 1950 treaty Domestic Brief | From Issue #3 (August 2-8, 2000)

Was it coincidence, or planned? Prime Minister Koirala chose 31 July to embark on his trip to India. It was exactly 50 years ago on this day that the infamous Indo-Nepal Peace and Friendship Treaty was signed. The treaty with a newly independent India was entered into by the last Rana Prime Minister, Mohan SJB Rana.



Renegotiating a treaty Nepal thinks is "unequal" is one of the points on Koirala's agenda. The others are: border delineation started 20 years ago, and still ongoing, to the more recent Laxmanpur barrage and everything in between, Bhutanese refugees to the Special Additional Duty affecting Nepali exports to India, and from Kalapani to Kodak.



Before the visit, Koirala said he's even open to fencing the 1780km open border. "It is impossible for Nepal to close the border," he told The Times of India last week. "But if India wants the border fenced, we have no objection. It will also serve Nepal's interest."



Koirala will have to appease India's increasing security demands-including a recent proposal seeking extradition of Nepalis or foreigners committing crimes in India for trial. This is a heavy bilateral baggage and it huge with issue that have accumulated in the four years that leaders of Nepal and India have not met. Koirala will fly to Bangalore from Delhi on 3 August to take a peek at the IT industry. His itinerary includes a dharma break at Prasanti Nilayam, Sai Baba's ashram, for an hour-long spiritual session.