Nepal-Bank of Ceylon Ltd, a joint venture bank based in Siddharthanagar, opened a branch office in Banepa last week and another one is planned for Kathmandu's New Road in Novem-ber. The New Road branch will be the Bank's third outlet in Kathmandu Valley. The Banepa opening (the Bank's sixth) is part of the Bank's plan to expand banking services outside Kathmandu said U.O. Jayaratne, Managing Director. The Nepal-Bank of Ceylon Ltd was established in 1996.