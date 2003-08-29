Both the Maoists and army grossly violated the code of conduct during the ceasefire period, according to a latest report by the human rights group, INSEC. Until 27 August, the toll stood at 23 people killed by the Maoists and 47 by the state. The state's body count was higher in August compared to the past seven months. INSEC says since the ceasefire in 30 January, at least 110 people have been killed. In that period, the state was responsible for 68 deaths, the Maoists for 42. Since the war began in 1996, 4,585 died at the hands of the Maoists and 2,306 were killed by state agencies. Politicians top the list of number of people killed followed by farmers and ordinary citizens, police and army personnel, civil servants, Maoists, students, teachers, labourers, businessmen, social workers, health workers, prisoners, photographers, journalists and lawyers.