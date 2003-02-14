Chairman of the underground Maoist party, Prachanda, has asked for the forthcoming peace talks to involve all political parties, intelligentsia and the general public, instead of limiting itself to the government and the Maoists. In a message issued on the seventh anniversary of the "people's war", Prachanda said meaningful results would be difficult without the active participation of the masses. Reiterating that his party would not agree to anything against the fundamental interests of the country and the Nepali people, Prachanda also warned of a decisive battle breaking the ceasefire if any conspiracy is hatched against the Maoists. In the three-page address, he said different reactionary forces in the world had increased activities against Nepal and her people, heightening the urgency for a forward-looking democracy to strengthen national unity.