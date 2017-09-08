Qatar Airways’ award-winning in-flight entertainment system, Oryx One, now offers passengers 920 hours of hit TV shows and must-see movies from around the world. Films and dramas featured include Star Wars, Fast and Furious, Toy Story, Mad Men, NCIS, and Modern Family.

Solar solutions

Leading solar product company Greenlight Planet has announced its partnership with Him Electronics with an aim to accelerate the pace of delivering solar solutions to Nepal’s 16.5 million people who are off the grid. To date, over 6,500 products have been sold in Central, Eastern and Western Nepal, where locals experience frequent power cuts and blackouts. Distribution will soon expand to the mountainous region and highly off-grid parts of Eastern and Western Nepal.

Baggage-free Turkish

Turkish Airlines has expanded the scope of its Miniport service providing luggage transport between Ataturk Airport and Taksim in Istanbul. Passengers can leave their baggage in hotels that have a contract with Turkish while they enjoy Istanbul, before and/or after their flights. The service is also available at the Marriott, the Ritz Carlton and the Pera Palace hotels.

Apple offer

Genxt, the only authorised distributor of Apple iPhones and products in Nepal, has announced its Dasain and Tihar offers. With every purchase of an iPhone, consumers can get a free silver coin and special discounts on MacBooks. One lucky customer will win a scooter via a monthly draw.