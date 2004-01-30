Ramesh Badi Nepali is not embarrassed to say he's a Badi, a caste from western Nepal traditionally involved in commercial sex work. "Today, society can no longer point a finger at us and say that we sell our women," says Ramesh who is working in Kailali to discourage young girls from following in their mothers' footsteps.For the last seven years, Ramesh (centre, in picture right, with fellow-Badis) has been able to motivate hundreds of Badi girls to go to school. "Now, Badi men are willing to marry them as well," says the 42-year-old who can remember a time when marrying within his community was out of the question.Although some families were not involved in commercial sex work, they were still tarred with the same brush. Most Badis adopted the surname Nepali to disassociate themselves from their collective past. Ramesh migrated to India so that he would not have to face harassment from society. He tried to get into Bollywood, but in vain. Then he decided he'd rather return than stay on waiting for a break in filmdom.Back in Nepalganj, Ramesh worked as a cook. He learnt about social work, and soon he became a social activist with SAFE, an NGO working for the upliftment of the Badi community. Ramesh's job was to educate sex workers within his community about sexually transmitted diseases and HIV. "To begin with, I am a man and then, I had to take them a message that nobody else dared deliver," says Ramesh.For the first few months, he was not allowed to enter into Badi households. "They abused me and even threatened to kill me, thinking I was there to destroy their traditional profession," says Ramesh. But perseverance and patience paid off. Before long, Ramesh became their friend and confidante.Today, most of the sex workers have become peer educators, too. They are the first line defence in educating clients, mostly truck drivers, local men and Indians, about HIV/AIDS and using condoms. Ramesh is happy that the number of commercial sex workers within the community is dwindling.Despite the hero's welcome that he receives when he visits Badi hamlets in Muda and Tikapur, Ramesh is level headed: "There is still a lot to be done and it's time