From small tea shops to prosperous gatherings, Nepalis love to talk about politics. The precise issues may vary but politics pervades the Nepali psyche. But for all this talk, nothing really seems to change for the better. The problem runs deep: our collective attitude to politics needs to change.

When democracy was restored in 1990, a large section of the population thought the dark night of dictatorship was giving way to a bright day. But people never experienced the changes they had expected. The Maoist insurgency took root, legitimising a culture of violence in a society that had previously been largely peaceful. As the insurgency spread, democratic forces continued to strengthen the Panchayati legacy of nepotism, favouritism and corruption in governance.

As things went from bad to worse, King Gyanendra Shah started to fish in the dirty waters of politics. Amidst growing frustration, a large section of the population became convinced that dismantling the royal dynasty would initiate a new beginning. But things are, once more, not looking promising.

Everyone seems to be pinning their hopes on the imminent completion of the new constitution. But will that in itself help clean up the political mess Nepal has been mired in for decades? Or is it one of those futile hopes Nepalis have harboured in the wake of every major political transition? It can be safely assumed that the country will continue to drag on in the same manner, because we as a people have never attempted to address the fundamental issues besetting our politics. Nepal has been a country stuck in transition for six decades.

Over the years, we have changed regimes, constitutions and governments and we have debated political issues tirelessly. But we have failed to change our socio-political psyche and the overall political culture. It is not that the constitution of 1991 was flawed, as claimed by many. It is not that the post-1990 democratic dispensation was inherently incapable of transforming the country, as claimed by the Maoists. It is not that democracy was not 'soil-suitable', as claimed by the royalists. It was not that the monarchy was the major barrier to the country's development, as claimed by the 2006 aandolankaris. The real problem remains with us: it was and is our attitude towards politics that has failed this country so badly.

We may talk politics, but we have virtually shunned politics all along. We have never wanted any of our well-educated, well-intentioned, bright kith and kin to get into politics. Rather, we have always encouraged them to seek jobs with high pay and status, especially outside Nepal. In doing so, we have left politics in the hands of a mostly mediocre, unsophisticated, selfish and visionless bunch of people. Contrary to reason, we expect excellence from them.

We have never bothered to understand the simple truism that you reap what you sow. Until good people are encouraged to get into politics, we will get nothing out of it but filth and frustration. I have met several dynamic and visionary young Nepalis with strong leadership potential. All enjoy commenting and lecturing on politics but none are willing to throw themselves into. For these Nepalis, politics in Nepal is a risky investment. But if significant numbers of good people don't actively commit themselves, Nepali politics will never change, no matter how much we talk about it, no matter how many times we change the constitution and the system of governance.

It's high time we encourage the most talented and able amongst the younger generation to enter politics. We must ensure they realise that if they are really serious about transforming the country in their lifetime, politics is one of the most appropriate vehicles to use.

Politics is too serious a business to be left in the hands of the kind of politicians we have. We deserve better; we need better. Without those with the right leadership ingredients this country is doomed for many years to come.

rabindra.helpnepal[at]gmail.com