Arthur Apr 2, 2010 "We" in this article obviously refers to the english speaking middle class readers of Nepali Times. Look around you! There are more energetic and dynamic young people involved in Nepalese politics than ever before. They just aren't in the old parties. Many of them may be unsophisticated, but they are not selfish and they have the vision you lack. That is why their party is winning and yours are losing.

gangalal Apr 2, 2010 I wonder if the millions in the Middle East and Malaysia count among the "good people" and visionaries in this guy's opinion. Going to Belayet or Amrika or getting a Harvard education does not make a good leader. However, it does turn them into elitist preachers.

dharma bhakta Apr 2, 2010 @Gangalal, ho nee. Look at Obama. He obtained a Harvard education. What good did it do to him? Turned him into an elitist preacher. Just like your observation predicted. You are right to warn that such misfortune may fall upon Nepal. It's better to be led by six hundred random names from the Nepal Telecom phonebook than by those coming back from Belayet or Amrika.

K. K. Mishra Apr 2, 2010 Was it not the likes of Rabindra Mishra supporting, and promoting the " mediocre, unsophisticated, selfish and visionless bunch of people ", since Chandra Sheker called the people like Rabindra to revolt.? Has he finally come to his senses, or is he just trying to show that he had no hand in promoting the unworthy party leaders. Perhaps he does not know that there are people who remember what he had written before.

Nirmal Apr 3, 2010 Rabindra did you read puret bigyanmantri in nayapatrika? This should have been the best link with this article to demonstrate the vaguenes of our gerontocracy. Really funny and tomfoolery !!!

Devendra Pant Apr 3, 2010 Continued "Panchayati legacy of nepotism, favouritism and corruption" on top of impunity and violence in the name of 'democracy' from 1990 to-date is self-evident of the lack of quality leadership in Nepal. It is not a matter of who, where or how one was 'educated' or what language or languages one speaks. The crux of the matter is fundamental lack of culture and character in the milieu. It is indeed due to a lack of proper 'role-model', and a bad attitude to body politic (e.g. public outcry-- "rajniti phori khel ho!", "jo aguwa yuhi bato haguwa!" "jun jogi aayepani kaan chireko!"etc) that have deterred the best and the brightest among our youngsters to take politics as a vocation. I agree with the scribe that "politics is too serious a business" to be left in the hands of the "mediocre" for it affects the destiny of the hundreds and millions. May be it is high time for the nation to establish and invest in political science institutions to groom up the next generation of leaders who can truly demonstrate the capacity for strategic thinking, vision, imagination, moral courage and, above all, sense and sensibilities to the common people and the nation. It has become a matter of urgency.

Baje Apr 3, 2010 What makes a politician good or visionary is a matter of opinion. By going to Europe or America or by getting a degree from a prestigious University does not make one a better politician. A good politician is one who distinguishes between his needs and the needs of the nation as a whole. He recognises needs of the masses and acts accordingly to improve the situation that they are in. Politician must not think them and us but we as in all of us. In Nepal many people gave their lives to achieve freedom from the past, this gave us freedom of expression, movement and education. Therefore the onous of developing Nepal lies on us all not just the politicians even though they have a big role to play. By reading Nepali Times one does not become a middleclass or by going to Middle east or Malaysia one does not become bad or visionless. It is their necessity that makes them to go to abroad and not being able to read a news paper in Nepali makes one to read news papers in other languages in which one finds it easier to read. That does not make one middleclass or working class. I agree with Misra to some extent that if one goes abroad one experiences the socio- economic culture of the foreign land which is unique and different from our own. There may be some good ideas we can import from other culture, which I think is a marvelous idea.

ted Apr 3, 2010 A very crummy prescience of Rabindra Misra. "Most" of those who can afford to go abord for higher-pay, higher-status, higher-education and higher-X are the children of the same corrupt, myopic, racist and hypocrite politicians, bureacrats, pundits, sahujis, and juntas.

KRIS Apr 3, 2010 There are many young or old good leaders involved in Nepalese politics. When they start their career, they look energetic and capable. Once they get power, they misuse it. This happen because nobody follows the law & orders. If we (leaders & people) come to follow the law and order, situation will change. Nepal immediately needs law and order situation, which ultimately leads to explore the good leaders

npale Apr 3, 2010 mishra .. here is yet another pundit ... done nothing much, know-it-all

Raghavesh Gyanwali Apr 3, 2010 There is s vicious circle in Nepal created just after 2007. It has worsen the politics, parties, leaders and so called 'nagariks'. There are no leaders and parties who are able to understand and dis mental the vicious circles. Few journalists and scholars understand it like Rabindra but they are also unable to break it. I like his article. But the question is is that who start to clear the dirt in politics. Who can displace the dirty leaders. The youths who were hatched by dirty leaders can't do so

Thurpunsich Apr 4, 2010 "From small tea shops to prosperous gatherings, Nepalis love to talk about politics. The precise issues may vary but politics pervades the Nepali psyche." Gross generalization. Apparently based on limited observation. "The Maoist insurgency took root, legitimising a culture of violence in a society that had previously been largely peaceful." Culture of violence was never and has never been legitimized. Violence did happen and it still happens, but to imply that it has been legitimized is just not true. Violence can never be legitimate. "In doing so, we have left politics in the hands of a mostly mediocre, unsophisticated, selfish and visionless bunch of people." Really? So, only those that go to college are visionary? Personal note: This op-ed column does not merit publication in Nepali Times. Not because I disagree with Mr. Mishra's viewpoints, which I do, but because of the low quality of his composition. I think Mr. Mishra should stick to broadcast journalism where a listener's memory is ephemeral. Print journalism does not seem to be Mr. Mishra's forte.

Nirmal Apr 4, 2010 Dear Arthur. These days are important to you, as they are for the entire nepali people. You know I'm an incorrigible skeptic, and that your faith is at odds with my reason, but this does not prevent either the love and hate you profess, nor the reasonable admiration I feel for some of your maos. I will always remember their big day as CA elections result, accompanying them in their final steps of communed life, happy in their choice. What a beautiful day of freedom! Also, I have weaknesses for some of the persons who lived in their communes who dedicated their time to pass on introductory works for knowledge of republicanism and demonstrate certain degree of ethics and morality apart from brutal violence. I do not write this letter as a shameless exercise in nostalgia, a bad friend who never have time and will to accept violence . I write like a high voice, inspired by spiritual politics in these days of overload. Dear friend Arthur, this faith you have is strange. You can move mountains, but also destroy them, you can complete the humanities but also destroy them, can improve the world and, in turn, brutalized. Cryptic concept, that of Communists born to free man from his doubts and miseries, and yet capable of enslaving with their dogmas. Freedom and imprisonment, as it is experienced and used. I confess that for few days so I have an ambivalent feeling. Let me tell you. Watching the political processions and various maoists' events, I rebel at such collective display of bigotry. I know that many of these initiatives are closer to consumer use of the tradition of faith, but I come from an identity that loves to live their emotions with more discretion, and these exaggerated steps pain mythical laden with chains, their hoods, their wounds in the wind, I produce a profound rejection. I prefer my grandpa and mas at my early childhood, they taught me a God of love, and that God terrifying, which inspires terror and guilt. Why must the pain be so rooted in the spiritual transcendence? I find it incomprehensible. At the same time I have this feeling of rejection, causes me great admiration what faith can inspire in some people. Through you, then, and abusing your understanding, I take this post to devote to these things with light. To those who believe without binding. Those who use Communism as an instrument of love. To those who find happiness in giving to others. For those who suffer, and that faith which gives encouragement. The victims of those who use communism's name in vain. Those who distinguish the crime, not hide it. To those who understand, and do not judge. In short, my friend, I dedicate to you, example of many that have made communism a reason to be worry for the humanity. For those who use it for evil, my profound contempt.

Nilabh Apr 4, 2010 Agree with #12. In any case the country has gone too far down the path of darkness for it to be salvaged. But ultimately peace will prevail under whoever, four years of heightened uncertainty is taking a very heavy toll on everybody. Other than of course the enthusiastic young clowns who would end up having no future, but are having a roaring good time. Once this dust settles, everybody will have to go home. What are they going to do when they find nothing waiting for them and, no one? Finding that they themselves destroyed what was painstakingly built by a few good men, who are now dead or completely sidelined. No amount of article writing and hoping is going to change the truth for them and their families, right? Neither would they be helped by the propaganda, however reassuringly belligerent it may be. What are they going to do about their guilt of having destroyed lifes, including their own. Even then article writing would continue. Guess where the quote is from; "Sooner or later, when this conflict burns itself out as one day it must, we must be ready with a state apparatus that has learnt lessons and is ready to rebuild. We can't go back to 1990 and try to re-invent the wheel, wasting another 12 years waiting for the leaders of political parties to get their acts together and figure out what it is they got elected for. We can't afford another lost decade of governance paralysis. No more scandals that are named after foreign companies and have become household words synonymous with the stench of corruption: Dhamija, Pajero, Lauda Air, China Southwest. Nor can the country take another 12 years of political horse-trading at the Shankar Hotel, MPs being whisked away to Bangkok to be wined, dined and entertained at tax-payers' expense just so that they wouldn't vote for a rival coalition. We will not stomach the sight of the demolition of our democratic institutions because of petty politics, ministers who regarded public sector companies as ripe for plunder, and others who saw the civil service as a mass employment agency for their flunkies. Not after so much suffering and pain. This is why it is so nauseating to hear the same kleptomaniacs demanding from the pulpits that the king correct his mistakes. "Democracy", "pluralism" and the "constitution" have become mere words for these amoral and sanctimonious chieftains. Words that they hope will propel them and us back to the days when they ravaged the nation. "

Arthur Apr 4, 2010 Nirmal, I try to read your comments carefully because even though they are sometimes difficult to understand you often say something different from others rather than just repeating "the usual". Unfortunately I cannot properly respond to your #13 as I do not fully understand it. My guess is that you are reflecting on the truth in my #1, that there are more energetic and dynamic young people active in Nepal's politics than ever before, and that they will never join the parties Rabindra Mishra describes as nothing but "filth and frustration" precisely because, although they may be unsophisticated, they are not selfish and they do have vision. If I have not misunderstood, one of your points is that while recognizing the positive side, you also fear the "dark side" of these same people, or some among them, and view as "bigotry" the vehemence with which they proclaim their collective adherence to a common vision in Maoist processions and other events. But you did not use the word "fear", you said "rebel against". If that is what you meant then you should not be afraid to join with the people who you know can improve the world and not be afraid to rebel against those among them, and those tendencies within them, that are destructive. Everything divides into two, and Maoists are no exception. Fight with the light, against the dark. There is far more dark to fight against in the parties of filth and frustration. But a central feature of Maoism is its recognition that the Communist party itself can become an instrument of oppression and the necessity for rebellion against that. Their acceptance of the need for multi-party politics is neither a trick nor a concession to the "democratic" parties of filth and frustration. It is a lesson learned from the triumph of the dark side in the Communist led revolutions of the 20th century.

Bichar Nepali Apr 5, 2010 Hello! Did anyone actually read the article. I may be naive, but not once did I see Mishra refer to Harvard-educated or Amrica/Belayet-returned people as being the "good" ones. That someone would refer to this article as a nod for such foreign-educated, foreign-returned Nepalis is in itself a passive admission that those terms need to be used when we are talking about "good" politicians. Don't shoot the messenger guys. Rebut the message. The fact is that there is a severe dearth of accountability in Nepal. We may excel at verbal diarrhea, but it's not clear that we have to requisite vision to conceptualize 10, 20, or 50 years beyond today and how our current actions affects the future. Case in point: the interim constitution. It feels like this hastily crafted document changes more often than my 12-year-old's homework assignment. What is even scarier is that we don't seem to have learned anything. It's alarming to see that we are even entertaining the thoughts of issuing a "condensed" version of the very document that's supposed to be the foundation of the "new" Nepal. I don't deny that there are "good" people involved in politics today. But looking at what is happening currently, this group of "qualified" people must surely be in a very small minority. And if Rabindra Mishra wants people to walk the walk and talk the talk then I don't see anything wrong with that.

siddhartha Apr 5, 2010 politics in nepal is being the platform for career develpment,most of the politicians seek their role in government as a money maker,nepal is poor country,most of the people have to think about their basic needs,the same thing is repeating in the arena of politics too,polticians are poor ,they want better lifestyle like other people,they need well home,furniture,etc.due to this fact,they start to make money after their role in government,

shellfish Apr 5, 2010 The failure of "good" people to get involved in politics are also mainly due to the party's internal workings and systems, which makes in virtually impossible for someone young and dynamic to rise to the top the ranks. Let's just say Obama would never had happened here until he was 70 or 80. But reading the comments here, I can see why most well-educated people would balk at entering politics. When did a college education merit an attack? If these commentators represent the voters, I can see why politics in Nepal is the way it is.

Madhav Paudel Apr 5, 2010 It is certainly, thanks to our fertile mind, is high time that we are seeking a leader, a dynamic leader. But look at the trend how our politics has established agendas and formulated the route, after 063 movement. If, We are looking for some better? What is that better, What do you want? We need freedom now because we were caged in CA ellection for two years. Now it is going to extend or what...?

Sukra Raj Apr 5, 2010 Rabindraji, the young people you have met are likely be clever careerists. Not that there is anything wrong with being clever careerists. Please do not confuse the outwardly trappings of a career success in one domain with the kind of dynamism, vision and leadership skills required to lead a nation, which falls in a different domain. You should also set an example by running for office yourself first.

Neupane Apr 5, 2010 Well, a nice article in general. I agree that we need visionary politicians rather than having great expectations from those we have on board. It may not be wise trying to generalize by putting all of them into one box. It's true that our political culture has been ruined by selfishness, greed and sickness. We can expect a positive change to occur over decades, because it is all a process. I am sure, more and more people with high standing, both morally and professionally will come up. Good luck, Rabindra Ji!

Yeta Hernus Ta.. Apr 5, 2010 Sir, Honestly, this is not so impressive piece of writing. Because, you are advocating a set of ideologies, as if it's the truth.

Bishwas Hamal Apr 5, 2010 Its a good piece of writing. Nepal lacks visionary leaders, vision means who have realistic plans to change country. As Mr Misra wrote we have seen many andonalns, jana andolan, parjatantra, loktantra and what not but what did we get from all these? Nothing...name changes and everything remains same. And Im sure its goig to same even after NAYA SAMBIDHAN..does it bring elerctricty, water, visionary leaders? Definitely not. Of course one does not need to be academic to be a leader but visionary leaders are different they know how to lead from front. For instance Girija Prasad was a tremendous leader but he was not VISIONARY. Nepali politics need visionary leaders, to be very honest I have not seen even a single politican who is far sighted and think of country. I donot know much about politics but I've seen interview of Keshav Sthapit when he was mayor of Ktm, in my view he had great vision, but one should also have ability to realise those visions.At present, I think Baburam Bhattarai came up with great vision while he was finance minister and also realised some of them.

Prakash Bhattarai Apr 6, 2010 You would really make a good politician and I am sure could lead THE Ministry of Information and Communication because your words have good meanings and could be communicated pretty well. I fully support you.

Paramendra Bhagat Apr 6, 2010 Nepalis talk politics like Americans talk sports. True. But the constitution of 1990 was deeply flawed. How could you argue otherwise?

Nepali Cynic Apr 6, 2010 Here's an ad to encourage young Nepalis into politics: Requirements Education: None required. Qualifications: Technically, none required. However, mastery over rhetoric and cliches preferable. Proficiencies: Shrewdness, shamelessness, avarice, inflated ego. Income: Untold amount (as much as you can make with your wits and wile). Benefits: Unlimited. Unchecked power. Can spread benefits to family, sycophants and 'business partners'. Accountability: None, except towards the party and party dons. Responsibility: None, not even towards the party and party dons. Job description: Appear at mass gatherings and make loud accusations and bold claims which don't need to be verified. Feed press with rehashed patriotic rhetoric and implausible dreams of a glorious, new Nepal. Drum up hysteria and hype and shut the country down time and again. Do everything in your ability (beg, grovel, threaten, strike deals) to hang on to your chair. Scheme and plot against threats (real or virtual) to your power and privileges. That's pretty much it. If you can perform any of the above and are interested in a cushy life while pretending to do a job, which pays very highly and carries no responsibility, pls send in your (CVs not necessary) goons to firmly register your interest in, and prove your eligibility to, the position. Unfortunately, we are pretty full up at the moment. We will short-list you but you may have to wait a long time until one of the old dons croaks. Strangely though, perhaps due to the blessings of all the Nepali people, these old geezers seem to have pretty long lives. So if you are a young contender, you may no longer be young when you get to join the ranks. But do apply anyway.

Nepali Cynic Apr 6, 2010 Here's an ad to encourage young Nepalis into politics: Requirements Education: None required. Qualifications: Technically, none required. However, mastery over rhetoric and cliches preferable. Proficiencies: Shrewdness, shamelessness, avarice, inflated ego. Income: Untold amount (as much as you can make with your wits and wile). Benefits: Unlimited. Unchecked power. Can spread benefits to family, sycophants and 'business partners'. Accountability: None, except towards the party and party dons. Responsibility: None, not even towards the party and party dons. Job description: Appear at mass gatherings and make loud accusations and bold claims which don't need to be verified. Feed press with rehashed patriotic rhetoric and implausible dreams of a glorious, new Nepal. Drum up hysteria and hype and shut the country down time and again. Do everything in your ability (beg, grovel, threaten, strike deals) to hang on to your chair. Scheme and plot against threats (real or virtual) to your power and privileges. That's pretty much it. If you can perform any of the above and are interested in a cushy life while pretending to do a job, which pays very highly and carries no responsibility, pls send in your (CVs not necessary) goons to firmly register your interest in, and prove your eligibility to, the position. Unfortunately, we are pretty full up at the moment. We will short-list you but you may have to wait a long time until one of the old dons croaks. Strangely though, perhaps due to the blessings of all the Nepali people, these old geezers seem to have pretty long lives. So if you are a young contender, you may no longer be young when you get to join the ranks. But do apply anyway.

chetana Apr 7, 2010 I agree with the writer what he mentioned as it is his own opinion which represent maximum nepalise people's thoughts. Please write on more base on realistic fact

Prakash Ghimire Apr 9, 2010 The only serious comment comes from Arthur(#1) Agree with him totally.

manohar budhathoki Apr 12, 2010 Mr. Arthur, don't you ever get tired or bored of repeating the same fanatical ideas over and over in support of Maoist agendas? Your tireless energy in supporting mindless,mediocre,maniacal Maoists is mind-boggling.Don't you get it that all, and i mean all, educated and well meaning Nepalese are shit scared of what they have seen and experienced at the hands of Prachanda and his cronies? We know a villain when we see one and Nepal has never had the likes of Chhabilal baje in its history.Your mindless, albeit well-phrased, support of this maniac is dangerous.

km Apr 26, 2010 The fact that the people reading (and commenting) on Rabindra's article could not agree on the bigger picture that he is addressing but rather decided to focus on the petty details, says mountains with what is wrong with Nepali politics. The problem may not only be with the leadership. As eloquently and well-thought out, from the heart and "trying to be positive" Rabindra's article was...one can see from the narrowminded bickering, one-upmanship of the readers/commenters in this forum of the so called "more educated" folk...that Nepal is definitely in trouble. Nevertheless, Rabindra, know that your words have hit the hearts of many of us. You are right, we need good leaders. But as you can see from the feedback even just in this forum that us Nepalese are better at fighting and winning hair-splitting arguments than in sacrificing for "the bigger picture and long term good."