Pushpa Kamal Dahal: The media has tried to say that the Maoists didn't have a role in the country's transition to a republic, inclusiveness, federalism, social justice, and proportional representation. This is not true. And in this Himal Khabarpatrika has been very one-sided. The Maoist role in these changes has been minimised, and they have been portrayed as only wanting violence. The role of those who say they are big democrats, republicans or agents of change are being highlighted even though they were only tangentially involved.

I don't say it is wrong to criticise the Maoists, but you must also give fair coverage to Maoist viewpoints and accomplishments. Himal Khabarpatrika has really become a magazine meant only for those who want the Maoists to be attacked. You read like the mouthpiece of extreme conservative forces that don't want societal transformation. I am not trying to question your right to comment on, or cover facts. I am just saying that it would

be more balanced if you accommodated our views too.

Kiran Nepal: Have you ever found us being, in principle, against republicanism, federalism, inclusiveness or secularism? Or have you ever found us saying that the Maoists are not a part of this transformation?

Dahal: No, you are not ideologically against change, that is clear. But the writings, the understanding of Kanak Mani (Dixit) is a little different!

Nepal: Kanak Mani is the publisher of this magazine. But the rights or wrongs of the content of this magazine are my responsibility as editor. We have complete editorial independence. We are not anti-Maoist, we are anti-violence. And the reason the Maoists perceive Himal Khabarpatrika to be against the party is that the Maoists have not yet abjured violence.

Dahal: Ok, Ok, I understand (Laughs.) Now let's get down to the matters at hand.

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