I am not in a favor of an absolute monarchy. In a democracy, we are all entitled to our opinions. Prachanda said in this very program that he didn't have faith in the parliamentary system. If he can say things like that why can't I?I don't support constitutional monarch. What I said was let's think about the concept of baby king.I don't believe what the newspapers say. I don't want to discuss what Sushil Koirala has said only by reading the newspapers. The media here has no credibility.Personally, I am for a cultural king. The monarchy is part of Nepal's cultural identity and we should safeguard it. If the king is bad, let's sack him, but not the institution. If we can save the monarchy the country will remain united and intact.No, it is not necessary that a woman should be made only minister for women. One can look after women's issues from other places also.You all know that my family is in Europe. My husband is German. My family gave me gifts, and that is my personal matter. What you should look for is how I have helped my country.