I, Brahmin by accident of birthWhat crime did I commit?Although I am not called dalitPoverty has ground me downI have no access to educationAnd health care is denied me.My father spoke himself hoarseConsecrating for a godan of one rupeeEven then he did not complainWhen called mean names like "tapare"He simply laughed it off.But today my self-esteemHas taken me far from my fatherI cannot act any longer as my father didWhat will my son's future be?Even though I get no special favoursI am considered privilegedMy peer, a minister's son "Sarki"Is today classed as dalitAnother, a Newar sahu's daughterHas now become janajati.I do have the right to live as an equalDon't take away my rightsThere are no dalits hereOnly legions who suffer.Light the beacon of educationGive access to health for allMake a society with no differencesDon't let another dalit be born.